US Navy successfully intercepts a ballistic missile in space

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Paul Ignatius used data from the Thales SMART-L MM/N long-range naval surveillance radar to conduct a Launch on Remote test of a Standard Missile 3 (SM-3).
The data was used to guide the SM-3 and intercept a non-separating ballistic missile, which was outside Earth’s atmosphere.
The test took place during the At Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 (ASD/FS21) exercise, which ends on 3 June.
The SMART-L MM/N radar was installed on the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Zeven Provinciën.
Without being cued, it autonomously detected and tracked the ballistic missile for more than five minutes as it reached speeds of 3km/s and an altitude of more than 300km.
ASD/FS21 involves ten countries, 15 ships and a variety of aircraft and land-based assets.
Other scenarios that tested the SMART-L MM/N were the engagement against a supersonic sea-skimming cruise missile and an integrated air and missile defence scenario, in which adversary aircraft were tracked at the same time as a ballistic missile threat.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, SMART-L is a 3D system transmitting in the D band and capable of detecting targets at a range of up to 400km.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.