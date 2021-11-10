More GECOs boost MFTS training

GECO, Inzpire's mission planning tool is already in service with MFTS and the wider RAF. (Photo: Inzpire)

UKMFTS will supplement current GECO mission planning devices used on the T-6 Harvard with devices on other fixed-wing and rotary-wing fleets.

The UK Military Flying System (UKMFTS) training programme is set to replace more of the current Mission Planning Systems (MPS) that are used on fixed-wing aircraft including the Prefect and Phenom 100, and on Juno and Jupiter helicopters.

A contract to deliver the new MPS was recently awarded to Inzpire, who will deliver its GECO Mission Planning and Debrief system over the coming months.

GECO is already up and running on the T-6 Texan aircraft used in the MFTS Basic Flying Training phase.

The tablet-based GECO is also in widespread use by the Royal Air Force and providing the system for MFTS students will reduce the training burden at many Operational Conversion Units (OCU).

According to Inzpire, ‘GECO’s mission and performance planning capabilities enable crews to quickly, accurately and safely undertake critical calculations; and automated features check the safety and accuracy of the plan and alert the user to potential issues'.

The implementation of the GECO system will be phased over the next 18 months to minimise impact when transitioning from the old MPS to the new system. The existing Texan GECO system at RAF Valley will be upgraded first, followed by Prefect and Phenom at RAF Cranwell and RAF Barkston Heath, and completed by rotary-wing upgrades at RAF Shawbury.