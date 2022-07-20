Farnborough 2022: Morocco orders H135 for primary training missions

The Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF) has ordered an undisclosed number of Airbus H135 twin-engine helicopters for military primary training missions, Airbus Helicopters announced at the Farnborough International Airshow on 18 July.

The aircraft will be used to train pilots for a wide range of missions, including utility and SAR.

Under the contract, Airbus will also provide extensive support package that includes the delivery of flight training devices and the training of instructor pilots and maintenance crew.

‘It is [the H135] a reliable, cost-efficient multirole helicopter that is ideally suited to transitioning to more complex aircraft,’ said Arnaud Montalvo, head of Africa and Middle East at Airbus Helicopters.

Today, more than 130 H135s are used by 12 different militaries worldwide, and the military fleet has achieved more than 400,000 flight hours.