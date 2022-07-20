To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Farnborough 2022: Morocco orders H135 for primary training missions

Farnborough 2022: Morocco orders H135 for primary training missions

20th July 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Farnborough

RSS

The H135 will be used to train Moroccan pilots for a wide range of missions, including utility and SAR. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

The Royal Moroccan Air Force will use the fleet of H135s for utility and SAR training missions.

The Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF) has ordered an undisclosed number of Airbus H135 twin-engine helicopters for military primary training missions, Airbus Helicopters announced at the Farnborough International Airshow on 18 July.

The aircraft will be used to train pilots for a wide range of missions, including utility and SAR.

Under the contract, Airbus will also provide extensive support package that includes the delivery of flight training devices and the training of instructor pilots and maintenance crew.

‘It is [the H135] a reliable, cost-efficient multirole helicopter that is ideally suited to transitioning to more complex aircraft,’ said Arnaud Montalvo, head of Africa and Middle East at Airbus Helicopters.

Today, more than 130 H135s are used by 12 different militaries worldwide, and the military fleet has achieved more than 400,000 flight hours.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us