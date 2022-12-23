Elbit Systems to provide F-16 sims to Polish Air Force

The Polish Air Force (PLAF) awarded a $36 million contract to Elbit Systems on 22 December to supply an F-16 mission training centre.

The contract will be carried out over a 28-month period and will include four F-16 full mission simulators (FMS).

The FMS technology, Elbit said, will enable higher quality training and will improve mission readiness for PLAF pilots.

The simulators feature a 360-degree display system and all four are interconnected.

Yoram Shmuely, GM of Elbit Systems Aerospace, said: ‘This award highlights Elbit Systems' leading positions in the training and simulation markets. We remain committed to delivering high-quality training solutions for military pilots, and we are proud to provide the Polish Armed Forces with advanced solutions to support their missions.’

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Elbit System's FMS for the Block 15, 30/40 and 52 F-16 fighters simulates all aircraft systems, emergencies and weapon deliveries.

Poland took delivery of 48 F-16C/D Block 52 aircraft through the Peace Sky FMS programme for $3.5 billion between 2006 and 2009.

In 2017, Defence Minister Bartosz Kownacki announced that the country is considering acquiring the F-35 or a newer version of the F-16 to replace the Su-22 and MiG-29 aircraft that are being phased out.