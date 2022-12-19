Three air forces to double F16 jets' smart weapon carriage capability

L3Harris Technologies has announced a $29 million contract to provide smart weapon release systems to air forces in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Bomb Release Unit BRU-57/A will allow F-16 fighter aircraft in the air forces of Bahrain, Jordan and Morocco to carry two smart weapons on each hardpoint instead of one, doubling munitions capacity. The unit is compatible with 500 and 1,000lb guided weapons.

'Our release systems provide extra offensive capabilities while giving commanders the versatility to deploy the right firepower for every mission,' said Ed Zoiss, president, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract includes an initial lot of 105 release systems. The BRU-57/A entered service in 1999, with more than 1,100 ordered to date.