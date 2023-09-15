DSEI 2023: Forge decision tool to help develop British Army doctrine for new armoured vehicles
A consortium of UK small and medium-sized companies has been awarded a four-year contract to develop a specific version of its Forge decision support tool for the British Army’s Land Warfare Centre (LWC)
The group consists of Hadean, which provides its scalable computing platform; ST Engineering Antycip which offers its VR Forces entity-level constructive simulation; and data analytic specialist Cervus with is HIVE analysis tool.
Speaking at DSEI, Alan Roan, Cervus' managing director, said the contract will support the LWC’s experimentation programme. He explained that there are three parts to an experiment – scoping, execution and analysis – and that the consortium would be involved in all three.
He added that the using Forge would significantly improve the time taken to run an experiment, suggesting this could be reduced from six months to one week. 'The idea is to fail fast and fail early.' he said.
This improvement in speed is achieved through connecting the VR Forces simulation to Hadean’s platform, which enables 400 simultaneous simulation runs rather than one. Roan said this thus provided a much-increased and therefore more valuable data set for analysis by HIVE.
He said that the main use for Forge will be to develop tactical doctrine for the army, particularly for three new platforms coming into service: Challenger 3, Boxer and Ajax. The tool will be able to simulate different tactical possibilities through many iterations, analyse the results and then produce doctrine based on this.
Other options for Forge could include looking at the effect and employment of other platforms and variants. Roan used the example of a turreted Boxer which is not a planned acquisition for the British Army at present, 'but should this be contemplated, using Forge could help to establish whether procuring one would be useful' Roan said.
He added that the first experiment will be to look at doctrine for the armoured brigade combat team. The contract is based on four major experiments per year, although Roan said there was capacity for more if required.
He noted that Forge could be used for course of action analysis to support mission planning, and also that some platform manufacturers were interested in using it to inform system development.
