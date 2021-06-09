To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Training

British Army flags up S&T requirements

9th June 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

IIFS will build on the work undertaken by a CCD. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

The UK's Defence Equipment & Support organisation has highlighted nearly £140 million of planned investment in British Army training requirements.

The Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) agency in the UK MoD used the recent Defence  Simulation, Education & Training (DSET) conference in Bristol to highlight a number of future requirements.

Nick Taylor, head of soldier, training and special projects at DE&S, discussed five key programmes alongside the Defence & Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS) and the future of collective training provision.

The first simulation and training (S&T) programme he mentioned was the Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation – Deployable or ICAVS(D). Taylor said that although the project ‘is a follow on to UBVT (the Unit Based Virtual Trainer supplied by NSC)’ it is also a ‘bridging solution’ for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) primarily through adding VR and MR technologies.

ICAVS(D) is valued at approximately £10 million ($14 million) and the Invitation To Negotiate (ITN) is out with bidders. The contract is expected to be awarded in Q1 2022.

The Interim Indirect Fires ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users