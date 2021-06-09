British Army flags up S&T requirements

The Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) agency in the UK MoD used the recent Defence Simulation, Education & Training (DSET) conference in Bristol to highlight a number of future requirements.

Nick Taylor, head of soldier, training and special projects at DE&S, discussed five key programmes alongside the Defence & Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS) and the future of collective training provision.

The first simulation and training (S&T) programme he mentioned was the Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation – Deployable or ICAVS(D). Taylor said that although the project ‘is a follow on to UBVT (the Unit Based Virtual Trainer supplied by NSC)’ it is also a ‘bridging solution’ for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) primarily through adding VR and MR technologies.

ICAVS(D) is valued at approximately £10 million ($14 million) and the Invitation To Negotiate (ITN) is out with bidders. The contract is expected to be awarded in Q1 2022.

The Interim Indirect Fires ...