British Army flags up S&T requirements

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
The Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) agency in the UK MoD used the recent Defence Simulation, Education & Training (DSET) conference in Bristol to highlight a number of future requirements.
Nick Taylor, head of soldier, training and special projects at DE&S, discussed five key programmes alongside the Defence & Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS) and the future of collective training provision.
The first simulation and training (S&T) programme he mentioned was the Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation – Deployable or ICAVS(D). Taylor said that although the project ‘is a follow on to UBVT (the Unit Based Virtual Trainer supplied by NSC)’ it is also a ‘bridging solution’ for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) primarily through adding VR and MR technologies.
ICAVS(D) is valued at approximately £10 million ($14 million) and the Invitation To Negotiate (ITN) is out with bidders. The contract is expected to be awarded in Q1 2022.
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.