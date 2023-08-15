DiSTI releases latest procedural-based virtual training solution

The latest iteration of VE Studio offers significant improvements to VR interactions and behaviours and architectural updates on tethered and mobile headsets for multiple manufacturers, DiSTI said.

These enhancements give users an increased sense of immersion, making learning and retaining information easier.

‘The technical creativity of our team is astounding,' said Doug Classe, director of engineering at DiSTI. ‘We have worked hard to ensure that this release includes the latest advances in VR technology so that our customers can continue to create the most realistic and effective training experiences possible across desktop and VR deployments.’

These updates reflect DiSTI’s increased investment in its VE Studio software product, improving VR features, adding support for IL2CPP builds, updating the Requirements Analyzer tool, fixing previous bugs and adding support for newer versions of 3D Studio Max.

Some of the benefits of the new release mean users can now build VE Studio Unity projects to IL2CPP. This feature allows developers to leverage specific SDKs and libraries that require IL2CPP within Unity. One example is Tobi eye-tracking libraries.

The VR support equipment has expanded to hand tools, electronic devices and complex test equipment. Development of virtual support equipment is consistent between both VR and desktop deployments.