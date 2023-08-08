Australian Army selects Operator XR for virtual reality tactical training

The system was delivered and is set to be used by the Australian Army, initially for deployed units, to facilitate ongoing maintenance of critical tactical skills.

The OP-1 System, powered by Operator XR's VR simulation platform, is being procured as part of a concept evaluation process within the Australian DoD.

This four-person system enables tactical teams to train and rehearse close quarters battle (CQB) and urban combat scenarios within an immersive VR environment.

With no external computers needed, the simulations are run off a high-powered tablet that also operates the after action review (AAR) system. This enables users to gain real-time insights and feedback, boosting the training value and impact, Operator XR said.

The OP-1 system is compatible with real weapons, through ‘drop-in’ kits that transform live small arms into VR simulation tools. The bolt and magazine are replaced with an untethered, pneumatic recoil system, combined with proprietary weapon tracking sensors.

This allows trainees to rehearse with their own weapons, providing an additional layer of fidelity to the training sessions.

The system runs completely offline, enabling secure deployment even in locations without internet access.