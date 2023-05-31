Is Metaverse VR stepping in to fill gaps in Project Selborne?

Capita, the company overseeing Project Selborne, has selected Metaverse VR to develop the interactive 3D Walkthrough training system (i3DWT) for submarine qualification training for the RN.

The partnership aims to transform the training experience and outcomes for sailors by implementing fully immersive technology under Project Selborne.

The announcement does not come as a complete surprise, as the UK-based immersive training solutions company began participating in the programme by providing modelling support to the project, including VR training systems, when Kongsberg Digital was contracted to deliver a new suite of navigation simulators for the RN.

The i3DWT will provide sailors with an interactive and engaging