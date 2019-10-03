CTI to deliver Reaper training for extra year

Crew Training International has been awarded a $42.3 million modification to its MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle Aircrew Training and Courseware Development contract for the US Air Force.

This is exercising a one-year option of the contract, and work will be performed at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada, Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, March Air Reserve Base in California, and Hancock Air National Guard Base in New York.

It is expected to be completed by 30 September 2020, and the total cumulative face value of the contract stands at $223.6 million.

FY20 operations and maintenance funds of $30.4 million were allocated at the time of award.

The Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia is the contracting activity for the award.