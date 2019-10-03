To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

CTI to deliver Reaper training for extra year

3rd October 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Crew Training International has been awarded a $42.3 million modification to its MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle Aircrew Training and Courseware Development contract for the US Air Force.  

This is exercising a one-year option of the contract, and work will be performed at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada, Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, March Air Reserve Base in California, and Hancock Air National Guard Base in New York.

It is expected to be completed by 30 September 2020, and the total cumulative face value of the contract stands at $223.6 million.

FY20 operations and maintenance funds of $30.4 million were allocated at the time of award.

The Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia is the contracting activity for the award. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us