PLA shows off new UCAV, while CH-5 achieves sale to Iraq
The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is an avid user of UCAVs, with the likes of the Wing Loong II and WZ-10 in its inventory. Now, the PLA ground force has adopted similar UCAVs while, farther afield, Iraq has likely emerged as the first customer for the CH-5.
At the China Helicopter Exhibition in Tianjin, held from 14-17 September, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) exhibited a KVD002 UCAV, which it claimed was the service’s first reconnaissance and strike UAV.
The PLA said the platform can conduct long-endurance reconnaissance, and perform precision strikes against targets such as air defence weapons,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Northrop Grumman awarded $705 million contract for USAF’s new strike missile capability
The USAF has selected Northrop Grumman to develop and test the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW), a new air-to-ground weapon system, for fifth-generation aircraft and beyond.
-
India to add to Su-30MKI fleet with new order
India will order a dozen extra Su-30 fighters from Russia, these to be assembled by HAL within India.
-
Sweden accelerates Gripen E fighter jet delivery
Adjustments to an existing contract aims to facilitate the continued development and operational use of Gripen C/D aircraft beyond 2030, in parallel with the introduction of the Gripen E next-generation fighter.
-
CH-47 Chinook: why the timeless helicopter design is still a heavy-lift contender on the modern battlefield
From its emergence as a ground-breaking design in the 1950s to its widespread deployment in diverse operations worldwide, the Chinook continues to leave an indelible mark on the aviation landscape. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the workhorse of many armies and air forces in the 2020s.
-
UK set to host headquarters for GCAP sixth-generation fighter project, reports suggest
As discussions about the Global Combat Air Programme's headquarters location continue, Japan may lead the UK-based HQ to maintain programme balance.