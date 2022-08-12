CATT remains important to the British Army, says Lockheed Martin
The British Army’s Combined Arms Tactical Trainer (CATT) reaches its 20th anniversary this year but the technology itself is keeping up with the pace of the world.
The Lockheed Martin-developed CATT is located at two sites: the British Army Land Warfare Centre in Warminster and in Sennelager in Germany and is used for virtual collective training for battle group units.
According to Lockheed Martin, CATT is the largest and most sophisticated battlefield simulation trainer in the world, comprising more than 360 networked simulators linked in a virtual and immersive training environment.
The system has been continually developed and improved since entering service
HTX Labs to support US Air Force training modernisation
The cloud-based enterprise software called EMPACT from HTX Labs will support USAF training modernisation by boosting the adaptation of immersive solutions.
US Air Force selects Barco projector for sim solution
The laser-phosphor projector from Barco will allow real-time image generation and display control.
Starlite Aviation to purchase Vrgineers sims
Starlite Aviation Academy and CHS Tactical will use a reconfigurable trainer solution from Vrgineers to train helicopter and fixed-wing pilots in South Africa.
Canada to train Ukrainian soldiers in UK
The Canadian Armed Forces will send more than 200 personnel to the UK to train a variety of skills for Ukrainian recruits.
RUAG and Tactical Air to revamp US Navy aggressor F-5 fleet
RUAG and Tactical Air will work to improve safety and readiness of US Navy Red Air adversary training aircraft under the modernisation programme.
UK supports Ukraine with more maritime training and equipment
The Royal Navy is training Ukrainian sailors for the operation of mine countermeasure vessels as grain finally begins to leave Black Sea ports.