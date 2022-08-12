CATT remains important to the British Army, says Lockheed Martin

The British Army’s Combined Arms Tactical Trainer (CATT) reaches its 20th anniversary this year but the technology itself is keeping up with the pace of the world.

The Lockheed Martin-developed CATT is located at two sites: the British Army Land Warfare Centre in Warminster and in Sennelager in Germany and is used for virtual collective training for battle group units.

According to Lockheed Martin, CATT is the largest and most sophisticated battlefield simulation trainer in the world, comprising more than 360 networked simulators linked in a virtual and immersive training environment.

The system has been continually developed and improved since entering service