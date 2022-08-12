To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • CATT remains important to the British Army, says Lockheed Martin

CATT remains important to the British Army, says Lockheed Martin

12th August 2022 - 11:35 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

CATT has been re-architected over the years to accommodate the British Army’s evolving needs and cater for the variety of vehicles coming in and going out of service. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

The UK’s Combined Arms Tactical Trainer (CATT) has been in service since 2002 and it has continued to evolve. The journey is not over, and the system will carry on serving the British Army, according to Lockheed Martin.

The British Army’s Combined Arms Tactical Trainer (CATT) reaches its 20th anniversary this year but the technology itself is keeping up with the pace of the world.

The Lockheed Martin-developed CATT is located at two sites: the British Army Land Warfare Centre in Warminster and in Sennelager in Germany and is used for virtual collective training for battle group units.

According to Lockheed Martin, CATT is the largest and most sophisticated battlefield simulation trainer in the world, comprising more than 360 networked simulators linked in a virtual and immersive training environment.

The system has been continually developed and improved since entering service

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us