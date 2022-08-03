To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

British Boxer MIVs to get more powerful engines

3rd August 2022 - 11:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A Boxer MIV pictured on Salisbury Plain. (Photo: British Army)

British Army Boxer MIVs will be equipped with more powerful engines after Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) and WFEL selected Rolls-Royce Solutions UK to supply MTU 8v 199 TS21 engines.

British Army Boxers will be the first variant of the vehicle equipped with MTU 8v 199 TS21 engines that output 600kw of power, 70kw more than MTU engines in previous iterations of the vehicle.

Rolls-Royce will produce 523 engine units for the Boxer programme at its East Grinstead facility in the UK.

For WFEL, the MTU engines will be delivered to Boxer programme partner David Brown Santasalo for integration into complete Boxer powerpack assemblies ahead of delivery to the company’s Stockport site.

RBSL will assemble and test Boxer powerpacks at its site in Telford.

Engines will then be integrated into Boxer Vehicles at RBSL and WFEL’s respective production plants.

In April 2022, the British Army ordered an additional 100 Boxer vehicles, bringing its total procurement to 623.

