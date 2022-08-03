British Boxer MIVs to get more powerful engines

British Army Boxers will be the first variant of the vehicle equipped with MTU 8v 199 TS21 engines that output 600kw of power, 70kw more than MTU engines in previous iterations of the vehicle.

Rolls-Royce will produce 523 engine units for the Boxer programme at its East Grinstead facility in the UK.

For WFEL, the MTU engines will be delivered to Boxer programme partner David Brown Santasalo for integration into complete Boxer powerpack assemblies ahead of delivery to the company’s Stockport site.

RBSL will assemble and test Boxer powerpacks at its site in Telford.

Engines will then be integrated into Boxer Vehicles at RBSL and WFEL’s respective production plants.

In April 2022, the British Army ordered an additional 100 Boxer vehicles, bringing its total procurement to 623.