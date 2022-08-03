British Boxer MIVs to get more powerful engines
British Army Boxers will be the first variant of the vehicle equipped with MTU 8v 199 TS21 engines that output 600kw of power, 70kw more than MTU engines in previous iterations of the vehicle.
Rolls-Royce will produce 523 engine units for the Boxer programme at its East Grinstead facility in the UK.
For WFEL, the MTU engines will be delivered to Boxer programme partner David Brown Santasalo for integration into complete Boxer powerpack assemblies ahead of delivery to the company’s Stockport site.
RBSL will assemble and test Boxer powerpacks at its site in Telford.
Engines will then be integrated into Boxer Vehicles at RBSL and WFEL’s respective production plants.
In April 2022, the British Army ordered an additional 100 Boxer vehicles, bringing its total procurement to 623.
More from Land Warfare
-
Iron Dome keeps making strides in the US
Following a successful integration with the US Marine Corps, the Iron Dome is one step closer to being fielded by the US Army.
-
US greenlights sale of Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units to the UK
The US State Department has approved the possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLUs) to the UK worth up to $300m.
-
Beretta Holding acquires RUAG Ammotec
Beretta Holding will take over all business activities, all 2,700 employees as well as the production and sales sites of the small-calibre ammunition division of RUAG International.
-
Austria concludes testing phase for Beagle radar
The Beagle radar system will be operated by Austrian reconnaissance and artillery battalions in mounted and dismounted operations.
-
US selects Northrop Grumman for homeland missile defence
Northrop Grumman recruited to bolster US intermediate and intercontinental ballistic missile defence.