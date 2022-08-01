To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Canadian Army training system to increase NATO interoperability

Canadian Army training system to increase NATO interoperability

1st August 2022 - 18:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Once fully delivered, LVCTS will replicate all crew stations within the Light Armoured Vehicle 6.0, the Leopard 2 MBT and the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (Photo: Canadian Army)

The LVCTS training programme for the Canadian Army will include a wide range of training devices and will allow NATO members to train with Canadian personnel in a virtual environment.

The Land Vehicle Crew Training System (LVCTS) for the Canadian Army (CA) is on track for initial delivery in 2025 and, if anything, the current global landscape is reinforcing the required capabilities, the army has said.

The CA is looking to invest C$2.2 billion ($1.66 billion) in simulation programmes and over C$4 billion in networks and instrumentations over the next 25 years within the Future Integrated Training Environment (FITE) programme. LVCTS is the biggest effort in the project with a value of up to C$499 million ($387 million) and will also serve as one of its main pillars.

Once fully delivered,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us