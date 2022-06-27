To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rheinmetall to announce LVCTS team

27th June 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

the LVCTS will transition 50% of current live driver training on targeted IT courses to the new system, 50% of live practices on gunnery courses to LVCTS shoots and it will divest legacy CA simulation systems. (Photo: CAF)

A new land vehicle training system for the Canadian Army will transfer a substantial amount of individual and collective live training to simulations. Once the LVCTS is fully operational, it will serve as the flagship interface for CA’s future live, virtual and constructive training environment.

The Land Vehicle Crew Training System (LVCTS) for the Canadian Army (CA) is on the move after lead contractor Rheinmetall announced partners and revealed its team name as FORC3, reflecting the strategic partnership between the German company, Lockheed Martin and the Department of National Defence (DND).

LVCTS is the biggest project within the Future Integrated Training Environment (FITE) programme for Canada. The C$499 million ($387 million) contract will be delivered by Rheinmetall Canada, Lockheed Martin Canada, Rheinmetall Electronics and Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions within the next four to six years.

Other team members contributing to the effort are ADGA Group, Bluedrop

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us