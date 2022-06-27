Rheinmetall to announce LVCTS team
The Land Vehicle Crew Training System (LVCTS) for the Canadian Army (CA) is on the move after lead contractor Rheinmetall announced partners and revealed its team name as FORC3, reflecting the strategic partnership between the German company, Lockheed Martin and the Department of National Defence (DND).
LVCTS is the biggest project within the Future Integrated Training Environment (FITE) programme for Canada. The C$499 million ($387 million) contract will be delivered by Rheinmetall Canada, Lockheed Martin Canada, Rheinmetall Electronics and Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions within the next four to six years.
Other team members contributing to the effort are ADGA Group, Bluedrop
