Rheinmetall to announce LVCTS team

the LVCTS will transition 50% of current live driver training on targeted IT courses to the new system, 50% of live practices on gunnery courses to LVCTS shoots and it will divest legacy CA simulation systems. (Photo: CAF)

A new land vehicle training system for the Canadian Army will transfer a substantial amount of individual and collective live training to simulations. Once the LVCTS is fully operational, it will serve as the flagship interface for CA’s future live, virtual and constructive training environment.