CH-47F Chinook Block II reaches final assembly line as wider programme moves forward

The first two CH-47F Chinook Block II are on the final assembly line at Boeing’s Philadelphia facility and are set to be delivered in early FY2024.

Talking to reporters during a site visit, Boeing's director of BD for cargo and utility helicopters and Future Vertical Lift programmes Heather McBryan said that the two Chinooks had reached the ultimate stage of manufacturing in March.

She added that Boeing is in advanced procurement for an additional four aircraft which are ‘long leads so that we can preserve the production schedule, we go out and procure the longest lead components to keep the