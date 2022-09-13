CAE to help boost Australian Navy personnel numbers
The Australian subsidiary of CAE has received a five-year Platforms and Systems Training Contract (PSTC) contract from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The PSTC deal, worth an undisclosed amount, will see prime contractor CAE Australia work with Navantia Australia, the University of New South Wales, 3by3 Solutions, and MMCLD. The programme will predominantly cover maintenance training, but operator training will also take place.
Vessels covered by the contract include Canberra-class amphibious assault ships, Hobart-class air warfare destroyers, Supply-class replenishment ships and Huon-class coastal minehunters. Currently, there are four separate training contracts for these platforms, but the PSTC
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
B-52 training modernisation reaches new milestone
Aero Simulation continues the B-52 training modernisation works with the most recent upgrades providing the ability for maintenance teams to train in an immersive environment.
-
Philippine Black Hawk training remains on track
S-70i Black Hawk flight simulator training for the Philippine Air Force is in progress at CAE’s Brunei Multi-Purpose Training Centre.
-
VR Group provides ground sims for Hungarian L-39NG
Aero Vodochody and VR Group will supply the Hungarian Air Force with a full training system for the L-39NG jets.
-
CAE to provide platform and systems training for Royal Australian Navy
CAE Australia will deliver integrated solutions to support transformation of RAN training
-
Sikorsky receives order for VH-92 presidential helicopter training device
Sikorsky is producing and installing an extra VH-92A Flight Training Device.
-
Northrop Grumman and Terma to develop EW sim for European market
A new MoU between Northrop Grumman and Terma expands a long-standing partnership and will see the development of EW simulation and training systems for European customers.