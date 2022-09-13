To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

CAE to help boost Australian Navy personnel numbers

13th September 2022 - 09:12 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

RAN base personnel numbers are set to increase from around 12,000 to somewhere between 18,000 and 20,000 over the next three to five years. (Photo: Australian DoD)

The Royal Australian Navy is planning to increase its base personnel number by around 50%. The new Platforms and Systems Training Contract awarded to CAE will help delivering training courses across the whole country.

The Australian subsidiary of CAE has received a five-year Platforms and Systems Training Contract (PSTC) contract from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The PSTC deal, worth an undisclosed amount, will see prime contractor CAE Australia work with Navantia Australia, the University of New South Wales, 3by3 Solutions, and MMCLD. The programme will predominantly cover maintenance training, but operator training will also take place.

Vessels covered by the contract include Canberra-class amphibious assault ships, Hobart-class air warfare destroyers, Supply-class replenishment ships and Huon-class coastal minehunters. Currently, there are four separate training contracts for these platforms, but the PSTC

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us