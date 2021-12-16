To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin aids Aegis upgrade for Hobart class

16th December 2021 - 00:01 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Hobart sails in the Eastern Australian Exercise Area. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

Aegis combat system upgrade covers three Royal Australian Navy air warfare destroyers.

Lockheed Martin Australia is supporting an Aegis combat system upgrade on the three Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class air warfare destroyers, under the SEA 4000 Phase 6 Combat System Design Agent (CSD-A) programme.

A two-year A$33 million ($23.5 million) contract, announced on 16 December, will see Lockheed Martin Australia perform most of the work in Adelaide. Industry partners such as Sydney-based Relegen will support configuration updates associated with CSD-A activities.

Lockheed Martin Australia is delivering advanced naval combat systems engineering services under the CSD-A contract. ‘This will achieve the landmark integration of the Aegis Combat System Baseline 9 software into the Hobart-class destroyers,’ the company noted in a statement.

