Lockheed Martin aids Aegis upgrade for Hobart class

MBDA’s anti-ship missile achieves important milestone
MBDA’s newest anti-ship missile has successfully completed its final firing test and will now enter into operation.
Lockheed Martin Australia is supporting an Aegis combat system upgrade on the three Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class air warfare destroyers, under the SEA 4000 Phase 6 Combat System Design Agent (CSD-A) programme.
A two-year A$33 million ($23.5 million) contract, announced on 16 December, will see Lockheed Martin Australia perform most of the work in Adelaide. Industry partners such as Sydney-based Relegen will support configuration updates associated with CSD-A activities.
Lockheed Martin Australia is delivering advanced naval combat systems engineering services under the CSD-A contract. ‘This will achieve the landmark integration of the Aegis Combat System Baseline 9 software into the Hobart-class destroyers,’ the company noted in a statement.
MBDA’s newest anti-ship missile has successfully completed its final firing test and will now enter into operation.
The French Navy has received its first two EDA-S craft but it will take some time before all of them enter service.
Despite Athens' commitment to purchase French frigates, the US State Department has approved possible ship deals with Greece.
India's weapons research agency has conducted tests on a missile-assisted torpedo, short-range surface-to-air missile, extended-range rockets and more.
Australia's programme to build army medium landing craft has officially kicked off with a tender.
USN Task Force 59 is integrating USVs and AI into 5th Fleet operations.