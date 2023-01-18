CAE will add new innovations to US Army fixed-wing flight training
The US Army awarded CAE Defense & Security the competitive re-compete for its Fixed-Wing Flight Training Service contract on 18 January.
The firm-fixed-price award has an approximate total value of $250 million through 2032 distributed over an initial base period and seven single-year options.
The contract provides comprehensive initial and recurrent training for more than 600 US Army and US Air Force fixed-wing pilots every year.
CAE has been providing aviation training at its Dothan Training Center in Alabama since the initial contract award in 2016.
Without elaborating further, CAE said in a statement that a new suit of innovations will be added to the virtual, constructive and aircraft flight training.
The training centre supports initial and recurrent training for transitioning army rotary-wing aviators and initial-entry fixed-wing students.
The Fixed-Wing Flight Training Service programme features academic, simulation and live flight training, including at the CAE Trax Academy which augments current ground-based training assets with self-paced VR and AR training in both the Beechcraft King Air A200 (C-12 Huron) and Grob G-120TP.
