CAE will add new innovations to US Army fixed-wing flight training

The US Army awarded CAE Defense & Security the competitive re-compete for its Fixed-Wing Flight Training Service contract on 18 January.

The firm-fixed-price award has an approximate total value of $250 million through 2032 distributed over an initial base period and seven single-year options.

The contract provides comprehensive initial and recurrent training for more than 600 US Army and US Air Force fixed-wing pilots every year.

CAE has been providing aviation training at its Dothan Training Center in Alabama since the initial contract award in 2016.

Without elaborating further, CAE said in a statement that a new suit of innovations will be added to the virtual, constructive and aircraft flight training.

The training centre supports initial and recurrent training for transitioning army rotary-wing aviators and initial-entry fixed-wing students.

The Fixed-Wing Flight Training Service programme features academic, simulation and live flight training, including at the CAE Trax Academy which augments current ground-based training assets with self-paced VR and AR training in both the Beechcraft King Air A200 (C-12 Huron) and Grob G-120TP.