UK Wildcat helicopter weapons training and digitisation reaches next stage

Leonardo has introduced a Weapons Loading System Trainer (WLST) at the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) in Yeovilton, UK, the company announced on 7 November.

The WLST, manufactured by Pennant International, is said to be a key capability for the UK MoD’s Future Anti-Surface Guided Weapons (FASGW) programme.

The FASGW contract was initially signed in 2014. Under the programme, Leonardo will integrate, test and install the MBDA Sea Venom and Thales Martlet LMM missile systems onto RN AW159 Wildcat HMA helicopters.

The RN completed a one-month-long campaign that concluded at the end of October. During the trials, AW159 helicopters