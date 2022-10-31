Royal Navy AW159 Wildcat completes missile tests at sea

During operations in the Pacific Ocean as part of Carrier Strike Group 21, the RN AW159 Wildcat HMA has completed a new round of trials with the Martlet and Sea Venom air-to-surface missiles.

In the month-long trial, ending in the middle of October, the AW159 was operated from RFA Argus from where it was flown for 19 days for a total of 87 flight hours.

During operations, the helicopter test-fired a Thales Martlet lightweight multirole missile (LMM) at an inflatable target.

The initial firing of the LMM from an RN AW159 took place in May 2020, but this was the first time