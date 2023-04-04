British Army's training capabilities reach new heights with VBS4

ICAVS(D) is the first British Army training capability to be fully integrated with DVS2. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Elbit Systems UK has integrated Bohemia Interactive Simulation's DVS2 into the British Army's Combined Arms Virtual Simulation system for advanced military training. IFTech has also integrated BISim's VBS4 into its smart battle suit.