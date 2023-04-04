To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • British Army's training capabilities reach new heights with VBS4

British Army's training capabilities reach new heights with VBS4

4th April 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

ICAVS(D) is the first British Army training capability to be fully integrated with DVS2. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Elbit Systems UK has integrated Bohemia Interactive Simulation's DVS2 into the British Army's Combined Arms Virtual Simulation system for advanced military training. IFTech has also integrated BISim's VBS4 into its smart battle suit.

Elbiy Systems UK has successfully upgraded its interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation (deployable) (ICAVS(D)) system with Bohemia Interactive Simulation’s (BISim) Defence Virtual Simulation 2 (DVS2).

This is the first British Army training capability to be fully integrated with DVS2 that utilises BISim’s VBS4, VBS Blue Image Generator and One World Terrain.

Elbit’s ICAVS(D) achieved FOC in September 2022. It has now passed acceptance testing with DVS2 by both the Land Warfare Centre and the Training and Simulation Systems Programme teams within the UK Armed Forces Land Equipment Operating Centre at Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S).

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

