IT2EC 2022: BISim launches Mantle ETM terrain enterprise

Military simulation and training software developer Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) unveiled its Mantle ETM terrain product at the IT2EC exhibition in London on 26-28 April.

The new product allows operators to build any kind of terrain and use it in sync with any third-party training or simulation software.

As opposed to being stored on hardware, Mantle ETM is cloud-based and streamed live during the training exercise.

Feedback from US military personnel ‘is absolutely positive’ so far, said BISim chief commercial officer Peter Morison.

He added that in the long-term, the military would require software that can replicate the terrain with accuracy not dissimilar to Google Earth’s fidelity.

In March 2022, BAE Systems completed its acquisition of BISim as a wholly owned subsidiary, growing its digital transformation portfolio. Morison said that although BISim is now fully integrated into BAE’s ecosystem, the parent company maintains a light-touch approach.

At IT2EC, BISim also demonstrated the latest features and use cases for its flagship VBS4 virtual simulation software product. VBS4 provides a comprehensive virtual desktop training environment with whole-earth rendering for tactical training, experimentation, and mission rehearsal, and performs as a powerful simulation host.

With BAE bringing an increased hiring budget and amid growing competition in the military training and simulation area, new projects are to be expected from BISim soon.

The company said its next big projects could include cloud-enabled VBS.