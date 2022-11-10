BISim rolls out major revamp to VBS4 and bags new Mantle ETM customer, says CCO

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has finished the largest software update of its flagship product, the VBS4, the company told Shephard in an exclusive interview a few weeks ahead of I/ITSEC 2022.

The new update includes an array of novel features and general improvements. The 2D map has been revamped and now supports online sources from Google Maps and Bing. The software’s visuals are also improved significantly with volumetric clouds, 3D grass and updated global roads and buildings.

Despite the significance of these updates, the company’s main focus at the world's largest military training show will not be on VBS, but on its