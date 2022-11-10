BISim rolls out major revamp to VBS4 and bags new Mantle ETM customer, says CCO
Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has finished the largest software update of its flagship product, the VBS4, the company told Shephard in an exclusive interview a few weeks ahead of I/ITSEC 2022.
The new update includes an array of novel features and general improvements. The 2D map has been revamped and now supports online sources from Google Maps and Bing. The software’s visuals are also improved significantly with volumetric clouds, 3D grass and updated global roads and buildings.
Despite the significance of these updates, the company’s main focus at the world's largest military training show will not be on VBS, but on its
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
US awards helicopter training contracts for domestic and international programmes
The US Navy has awarded contracts for training equipment to support the USMC's CH-53K programme and the Czech Republic's UH-1Y and AH-1Z fleets.
-
Jordan boosts helicopter training with Bell 505
The Royal Jordanian Air Force has agreed to acquire ten Model 505 training helicopters from Bell
-
Australia joins UK Interflex training programme for Ukraine
Up to 70 Australian personnel will join other NATO allies in the UK to generate additional training capacity within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.