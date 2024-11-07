British Army Strategic Training Partner bidders drop from seven to four

Shephard has learned that three of the seven consortia bidding to become the Strategic Training Partner (STP) for the £2 billion (US$2.6 billion) British Army Collective Training Service (ACTS) have withdrawn from the competition, two of them barely a year after announcing their participation.

According to the tender notice published in August 2023, the STP will “jointly develop and implement the ACTS”.

The seven consortia, which all passed the Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) stage of the process, were: Team Paladin, led by QinetiQ; Omnia Training, led by Raytheon UK; teams led by Leonardo and Elbit Systems UK, respectively; Team Crucible, led