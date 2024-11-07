To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • British Army Strategic Training Partner bidders drop from seven to four

British Army Strategic Training Partner bidders drop from seven to four

7th November 2024 - 17:16 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt

RSS

ACTS will explore new technologies that deliver innovative training programmes to inform force development. (Photo: Sgt R Weideman, RLC/UK MOD Crown copyright 2022)

Three of the bidding consortia have dropped out of the competition to become STP for the British Army Collective Training Service.

Shephard has learned that three of the seven consortia bidding to become the Strategic Training Partner (STP) for the £2 billion (US$2.6 billion) British Army Collective Training Service (ACTS) have withdrawn from the competition, two of them barely a year after announcing their participation.

According to the tender notice published in August 2023, the STP will “jointly develop and implement the ACTS”.

The seven consortia, which all passed the Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) stage of the process, were: Team Paladin, led by QinetiQ; Omnia Training, led by Raytheon UK; teams led by Leonardo and Elbit Systems UK, respectively; Team Crucible, led

