British Army Strategic Training Partner bidders drop from seven to four
Shephard has learned that three of the seven consortia bidding to become the Strategic Training Partner (STP) for the £2 billion (US$2.6 billion) British Army Collective Training Service (ACTS) have withdrawn from the competition, two of them barely a year after announcing their participation.
According to the tender notice published in August 2023, the STP will “jointly develop and implement the ACTS”.
The seven consortia, which all passed the Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) stage of the process, were: Team Paladin, led by QinetiQ; Omnia Training, led by Raytheon UK; teams led by Leonardo and Elbit Systems UK, respectively; Team Crucible, led
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
AI innovation set to revolutionise military training landscape
Artificial intelligence offers unprecedented potential to revolutionise military training, enabling agile and decisive forces.
-
Training Together: Unlocking Educational Excellence through Military and Industry Collaboration (Studio)
Military training is ultimately about people. At Capita, training programmes are built on close engagement with partners, delivering an educational approach that can adapt to individual needs, cultivate leadership – and drive wider cultural change.
-
Three A-29 Super Tucanos find new home at US Air Force Test Pilot School
Embraer’s light attack aircraft were selected by Edwards Air Force Base to join its test pilot school, following their abandonment by US Air Force Special Operations Command.
-
Enhancing Military Training Through Digital Technology (Studio)
Digital technologies offer huge opportunities for defence training. However, militaries must adopt an agile approach, placing the needs of their organisations and personnel at the centre of their efforts.
-
Why the US must enhance training for mariners operating in contested environments
A US DoD report questioned the adequacy of contested environment training for civilian mariners supporting surge sealift missions and called for improved inter-agency coordination to better prepare them for potential conflict zones.