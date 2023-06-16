To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  British Army resumes Ajax training as review criticises MoD procurement

British Army resumes Ajax training as review criticises MoD procurement

16th June 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The British Army will eventually operate 589 Ajax family vehicles across six variants of the platform. (Photo: UK MoD)

British Field Army units have resumed training on the beleaguered Ajax platform as a mammoth review into the procurement of the vehicle is made public.

The resumption of training marks the next step in a programme that has been mired by delays and problems associated with noise and vibration.

Individual and crew training will enable troops to operate the vehicles and the systems integrated within them.

So far, 44 Capability Drop 1 vehicles have been delivered to the British Army while work continues towards delivering Capability Drop 3 – the fully deployable standard – platforms.

Ajax is being procured through a simultaneous development and manufacturing contract, meaning all vehicles will eventually be brought up to the final standard.

The programme will ultimately deliver six variants.,

