British Army resumes Ajax training as review criticises MoD procurement
The resumption of training marks the next step in a programme that has been mired by delays and problems associated with noise and vibration.
Individual and crew training will enable troops to operate the vehicles and the systems integrated within them.
So far, 44 Capability Drop 1 vehicles have been delivered to the British Army while work continues towards delivering Capability Drop 3 – the fully deployable standard – platforms.
Ajax is being procured through a simultaneous development and manufacturing contract, meaning all vehicles will eventually be brought up to the final standard.
The programme will ultimately deliver six variants.,
