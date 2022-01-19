Brazil releases requirements for ASTROS simulator

Having identified the need to improve its artillery training, the Brazilian Army on 7 January released operational requirements for a simulator system for the Artillery Saturation Rocket System (ASTROS).

The document with prerequisites was issued by Terrestrial Operations Command (COTER) in the Brazilian Army. Although it did not disclose a timescale for the project, COTER defined mandatory and optional features for the simulator.

Called SIS-ASTROS, the system must feature a control station for the simulation network; fixed and mobile stations; and seven operation cabins (one each for C2 vehicles, C2 posts and fire control units, plus four for universal multiple launcher vehicles).

‘The