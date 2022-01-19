To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazil releases requirements for ASTROS simulator

19th January 2022 - 16:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

The SIS-ASTROS system will simulate the operation of all types of ammunition ASTROS fires. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The new SIS-ASTROS system will enable improvements to Brazilian artillery training.

Having identified the need to improve its artillery training, the Brazilian Army on 7 January released operational requirements for a simulator system for the Artillery Saturation Rocket System (ASTROS).

The document with prerequisites was issued by Terrestrial Operations Command (COTER) in the Brazilian Army. Although it did not disclose a timescale for the project, COTER defined mandatory and optional features for the simulator.

Called SIS-ASTROS, the system must feature a control station for the simulation network; fixed and mobile stations; and seven operation cabins (one each for C2 vehicles, C2 posts and fire control units, plus four for universal multiple launcher vehicles).

