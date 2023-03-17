Boeing partners with Shield AI on autonomous pilot programme
Boeing and Shield AI signed an MoU at the Air Force Association Warfare Symposium to explore strategic collaboration in the areas of autonomous capabilities and AI on current and future defence programmes.
The agreement will be managed by Boeing Phantom works and will use Shield AI’s Hivemind AI pilot that has already flown a variety of aircraft, including the F-16 and the company’s VTOL and quadcopter UAVs.
Shield AI says its software enables swarming UAVs and other aircraft to operate autonomously without GPS, communications or a pilot in the cockpit.
‘Integrating Boeing aircraft with our AI pilot would redefine what
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Meteksan exports damage control simulator to Asian navy
The recent order from an Asian customer takes the number of countries that have ordered Meteksan's shipboard Damage Control Simulator to five.
-
Red 6 seals new partnership despite unclear progress on previous programmes
Lockheed Martin says Red 6's augmented reality system could be implemented into fifth-generation fighters, such as the F-35 or F-22 in the future.
-
Leonardo takes another step towards sixth-generation training
Leonardo will develop immersive training solutions that leverage Varjo's headsets for multiple use cases across the pilot training curriculum.
-
Four Steps to Demystifying MOD Security Expectations for Industry (Sponsored Whitepaper)
Supply chain security is one of the MOD’s top priorities, as it should be for all its industry partners.
-
Spanish Air Force buys more PC-21 trainer aircraft and simulators
Spain will become the largest PC-21 advanced trainer aircraft operator in Europe.
-
Royal Navy destroyer tests French aircraft carrier’s defences
The exercise was the first significant involvement for HMS Duncan since a major refit, allowing its crew to put training into practice in a realistic scenario.