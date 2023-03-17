Boeing partners with Shield AI on autonomous pilot programme

Boeing and Shield AI signed an MoU at the Air Force Association Warfare Symposium to explore strategic collaboration in the areas of autonomous capabilities and AI on current and future defence programmes.

The agreement will be managed by Boeing Phantom works and will use Shield AI’s Hivemind AI pilot that has already flown a variety of aircraft, including the F-16 and the company’s VTOL and quadcopter UAVs.

Shield AI says its software enables swarming UAVs and other aircraft to operate autonomously without GPS, communications or a pilot in the cockpit.

‘Integrating Boeing aircraft with our AI pilot would redefine what