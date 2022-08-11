To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

EPE and Shield AI team up for indoor drones

11th August 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Nova 2 features Level 5 autonomy, meaning it can operate in GPS-denied environments and requires no operator to fly. (Photo: EPE)

Partnership between EPE and Shield AI aims to introduce the Nova 2 indoor UAV to the Australasian market.

Australian company EPE has teamed up with US-based Shield AI to deliver AI pilot functionality to military UAV operators in Australia and New Zealand.

In a statement, EPE noted that it is providing ‘leading technologies’ for Australian Department of Defence teams to run human-machine teaming experiments.

The company is also delivering five Defence Innovation Hub Projects ‘which developed innovative solutions to counter emerging threats’.

Its partnership with Shield AI includes the US company’s Nova 2 indoor rotary-wing UAV.

Nova 2 features Level 5 autonomy, meaning it can operate in GPS-denied environments and requires no operator to fly. The self-driving technology uses path planning, mapping, and computer vision to autonomously navigate complex environments, such as multi-storey buildings and underground locations.

An operator selects a window or a door entry point for the platform, which then autonomously enters and traverses the location, limited by bounding box perimeters determined by the operator.

EPE demonstrated the Nova 2 at the Army Robotics Exposition in Adelaide, Australia, on 10-12 August.

