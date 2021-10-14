Belgian Army exploits VR for training

Nigerian Air Force A-29 training ends, ops commence
Following training with 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody AFB in Georgia, the Nigerian Air Force has now started operations with the A-29 from Kainji Air Base.
The Belgian MoD is experimenting with VR technologies to create virtual shoot-houses.
The MoD’s CCV&C research centre has made a full 3D scan of Maalbeek Station (part of the Brussels mass transit system) and it is now using this data to create a virtual environment.
According to a recent press release from the MoD, it ‘sees great opportunities for using this promising technology, especially for training purposes'.
The project began as a thesis from Lt Jeroen Nelis, who the MoD described as a ‘VR expert and driving force behind the "VR shoot-house" project’.
Nelis explained that he would like the Belgian armed …
USAF contract modification sees Kratos provide spare parts for BQM-167A subscale target drones.
Following the award of Project Selborne to Team Fisher, the UK consortium has now taken responsibility for the RN's Future Training Unit.
Thailand's air force has got its hands on its first dedicated training helicopters.
The US armed forces are training in ways to shorten the time it takes to transmit mission-critical targeting data from satellites to shooters.
InVeris Training Solutions introduces its VR-DT system, together with FATS 100MIL and its next-generation platform, at AUSA 2021.