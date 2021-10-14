Belgian Army exploits VR for training

The Belgian MoD is experimenting with VR technologies to create virtual shoot-houses.

The MoD’s CCV&C research centre has made a full 3D scan of Maalbeek Station (part of the Brussels mass transit system) and it is now using this data to create a virtual environment.

According to a recent press release from the MoD, it ‘sees great opportunities for using this promising technology, especially for training purposes'.

The project began as a thesis from Lt Jeroen Nelis, who the MoD described as a ‘VR expert and driving force behind the "VR shoot-house" project’.

Nelis explained that he would like the Belgian armed …