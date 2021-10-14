To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Belgian Army exploits VR for training

14th October 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in London

RSS

The virtual shoot-house project in Belgium uses a wearable computer, HMD and simulated small arms. (Photo: Belgian MoD/Ritchie Sedeyn)

The Belgian Ministry of Defence is evaluating VR technology to create virtual shoot-houses.

The Belgian MoD is experimenting with VR technologies to create virtual shoot-houses.

The MoD’s CCV&C research centre has made a full 3D scan of Maalbeek Station (part of the Brussels mass transit system) and it is now using this data to create a virtual environment. 

According to a recent press release from the MoD, it ‘sees great opportunities for using this promising technology, especially for training purposes'.

The project began as a thesis from Lt Jeroen Nelis, who the MoD described as a ‘VR expert and driving force behind the "VR shoot-house" project’.

Nelis explained that he would like the Belgian armed …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users