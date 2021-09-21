Military Training magazine: VR headsets, NATO training and more

DSEI 2021: Pooling expertise to provide optimal training
2Excel Aviation and JD2E have joined forces to provide the Royal Air Force with ISR training courses.
What’s inside this edition:
COMMENT: Afghan training – where did it go so wrong?
NATO and ISAF forces in Afghanistan have been training the ANDSF for many years, but when it came to the acid test of independent combat, it was simply not up to the task. Why?
Features include:
Extending reality
The fidelity of head-mounted displays continues to rise as prices fall, making them more viable for use in military training systems.
Ahead by a nose
Training is all about creating realistic environments to replicate the real world. Frequently overlooked in the past, the use of olfactory stimulation is now growing.
Going commercial
Military forces are increasingly using civilian contractors to provide training services. Commercial enterprises aim to save the military money through tailoring training to the user’s precise requirements.
Achieving interoperability
The NATO Modelling and Simulation Group supports training in a range of areas, building interoperability standards and enhancing technological development in this rapidly evolving domain.
Track and trace
Providers of aerial target services are almost universally reporting a strong market in 2020-21, with new contracts and products keeping the sector as a healthy source of revenue for its suppliers.
Bonus content coming soon.
2Excel Aviation and JD2E have joined forces to provide the Royal Air Force with ISR training courses.
October will see the EDA and its training provider, Inzpire, undertake live flying training in Hungary as part of its Helicopter Tactics Instructor course.
Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.
4GD is delivering Level 2 SmartFacility combat training environments under the Urban Fighting Skills House framework.
With its six new F-35C Full Mission Simulators now in service, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 is training full steam ahead for its carrier strike group deployment in 2022.
BISim launches v.21.1 of its VBS4 visualisation and simulation platform as the UK MoD contemplates the award of DVS2.