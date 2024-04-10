BAE Systems and VRAI collaborate on data-driven pilot training

BAE Systems and data-focused training specialist VRAI have announced their plans at IT2EC 2024 to work to leverage extended reality (ER) and AI to enhance fast jet pilot training.

The partners have integrated VRAI’s HEAT data capture technology into a deployable simulator for Hawk aircraft and have begun looking at how to implement it into a flying Hawk trainer jet, representatives told Shephard at the London-based event.

HEAT was designed to capture, analyse and visualise simulator data. Under the effort, the two will monitor fast jet pilots in a VR simulator and measure comparable behaviour data drawn from live flying sorties