  • BAE Systems secures deal to provide long-term support for RAF Hawk T2s

BAE Systems secures deal to provide long-term support for RAF Hawk T2s

1st April 2022 - 14:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Hawk T2 aircraft at RAF Valley. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Working with Babcock, BAE Systems will provide availability support to the Hawk T2 fleet based at RAF Valley.

BAE Systems has been awarded an 11-year contract worth £590 million ($775 million) by the UK MoD to continue supporting the RAF’s fleet of Hawk T2 trainer jet aircraft based at 4 Flying Training School in RAF Valley.

Working with Babcock International, BAE Systems will provide availability support to the Hawk T2 fleet. The two companies will also carry out depth maintenance on the Hawk TMk1 aircraft flown by the Red Arrows display team.

BAE Systems has provided support to the Hawk fleet for the past 12 years, the company noted on 30 March, adding: ‘The new contract will deliver efficiencies through new ways of working and harnessing the use of technology to drive savings which will be reinvested into the RAF’s training capability.’

