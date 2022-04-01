BAE Systems secures deal to provide long-term support for RAF Hawk T2s

USAF adds DMON capability
The USAF continues to expand its collective training capabilities through its Distributed Mission Operations Network.
BAE Systems has been awarded an 11-year contract worth £590 million ($775 million) by the UK MoD to continue supporting the RAF’s fleet of Hawk T2 trainer jet aircraft based at 4 Flying Training School in RAF Valley.
Working with Babcock International, BAE Systems will provide availability support to the Hawk T2 fleet. The two companies will also carry out depth maintenance on the Hawk TMk1 aircraft flown by the Red Arrows display team.
BAE Systems has provided support to the Hawk fleet for the past 12 years, the company noted on 30 March, adding: ‘The new contract will deliver efficiencies through new ways of working and harnessing the use of technology to drive savings which will be reinvested into the RAF’s training capability.’
Paris-based MASA has celebrated investment through the French Government's Definvest fund with a significant contract with the Nigerian Land Forces Simulation Centre.
The USN is embarking on the final step of its revolutionary pilot training syllabus with the launch of Project Corsair.
The experience of shopping for the next great training solution can be overwhelming. While new flashy technologies make an easy sell, it is important to remember their limitations.
Details have emerged of a significant contract for Saab to provide Kenya with its Gamer laser-based TESS system.