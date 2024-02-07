Babcock wins British Army armoured vehicle training deal

Babcock International Group has won a £75 million (US$94.7 million) contract to provide technical training to the British Army’s armoured vehicle arm.

The contract is set to last seven years and is expected to start in 2024, delivering and supporting close combat training on tracked and wheeled armoured fighting vehicles, Babcock said. The programme will include driving and maintenance, gunnery, communications and information systems training.

Babcock will carry out training on behalf of the Armour Centre in England.

In addition to supporting the design and delivery of training, Babcock said it would “provide technical and general equipment management, maintenance, and management of the Armour Centre armoured fighting vehicles fleet and motor transport pool, and garrison support services, which includes physical training instruction”.

“It is vital that soldiers are operationally ready for the field both in the UK and Europe,” Jo Rayson, managing director of Babcock’s training business, said. “We have a long-standing role in supporting the British Army, managing all aspects of the army training cycle, designing and delivering more than 758,000 individual training days annually. We are delighted to have secured this contract to continue this essential work providing training to the mounted close combat community.”

Bovington Garrison Commander and Combat Manoeuvre Centre Deputy Commander John Godfrey said: “This critical new contract award occurs at an exciting moment in the development of the British Army’s armoured fighting vehicle training.

“Babcock will continue to deliver training on our legacy vehicle fleet, seeking continuous improvement in delivery throughout this contract and our future Ajax, Boxer and Challenger 3 crews will benefit from the developments made.”