Babcock wins British Army armoured vehicle training deal
Babcock International Group has won a £75 million (US$94.7 million) contract to provide technical training to the British Army’s armoured vehicle arm.
The contract is set to last seven years and is expected to start in 2024, delivering and supporting close combat training on tracked and wheeled armoured fighting vehicles, Babcock said. The programme will include driving and maintenance, gunnery, communications and information systems training.
Babcock will carry out training on behalf of the Armour Centre in England.
In addition to supporting the design and delivery of training, Babcock said it would “provide technical and general equipment management, maintenance, and management of the Armour Centre armoured fighting vehicles fleet and motor transport pool, and garrison support services, which includes physical training instruction”.
“It is vital that soldiers are operationally ready for the field both in the UK and Europe,” Jo Rayson, managing director of Babcock’s training business, said. “We have a long-standing role in supporting the British Army, managing all aspects of the army training cycle, designing and delivering more than 758,000 individual training days annually. We are delighted to have secured this contract to continue this essential work providing training to the mounted close combat community.”
Bovington Garrison Commander and Combat Manoeuvre Centre Deputy Commander John Godfrey said: “This critical new contract award occurs at an exciting moment in the development of the British Army’s armoured fighting vehicle training.
“Babcock will continue to deliver training on our legacy vehicle fleet, seeking continuous improvement in delivery throughout this contract and our future Ajax, Boxer and Challenger 3 crews will benefit from the developments made.”
More from Training
-
BAE Systems pioneers AI learning environment while Hadean wins army simulations contract
Obrizum and BAE Systems will pioneer a bespoke digital learning environment, while Hadean has been selected to enhance British Army simulations with AI-driven solution.
-
US Air Force seeks night vision goggle training for KC-46A Pegasus crew
The US Air Force has initiated industry surveys to source providers for night vision goggle training for KC-46A Pegasus aircrew training.
-
Saab awarded contract for T-7A aft section, while US Air Force tests ejection seat
Saab has secured a contract from Boeing to manufacture vital components for the T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet amid ongoing ejection seat tests and undisclosed delivery timelines.
-
NATO to conduct largest exercise since end of Cold War
NATO has announced the launch of its largest exercise in decades in a move that Russia has viewed as an “irrevocable return” of Cold War era positions.
-
US Air Force awards HII $197 million synthetic environment training contract
The contract will maintain, support and provide joint training in a synthetic environment across combatant commands.
-
Just released: Military Training Technology Report 2024 now available to read
How 3D visualisation tools are leveraging synthetic terrain and XR headsets to transform mission planning