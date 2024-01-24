UK fleshes out Boxer programme

The British Army will take delivery of 623 Boxers (8x8) to meet its Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) requirement, with production having begun in Germany, as well as in the UK at Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) in Telford and WFEL in Stockport.

Details of the schedule were revealed at Defence iQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference in London this week.

The 623 Boxers comprise 146 infantry carrier vehicles (01), 212 command and control (02), 200 specialist vehicle (03) and 65 ambulance (04). The latest common drive module, the A3, will feature a number of enhancements when compared to earlier production vehicles