UK fleshes out Boxer programme

24th January 2024 - 15:58 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

The Boxer 8x8 has been ordered by several countries including the UK. (Photo: ARTEC)

ARTEC, a joint venture between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles and Rheinmetall Military Vehicles Nederland, has produced the Boxer to meet the requirements of several militaries.

The British Army will take delivery of 623 Boxers (8x8) to meet its Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) requirement, with production having begun in Germany, as well as in the UK at Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) in Telford and WFEL in Stockport.

Details of the schedule were revealed at Defence iQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference in London this week.

The 623 Boxers comprise 146 infantry carrier vehicles (01), 212 command and control (02), 200 specialist vehicle (03) and 65 ambulance (04). The latest common drive module, the A3, will feature a number of enhancements when compared to earlier production vehicles

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss

