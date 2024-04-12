Babcock to partner with companies to develop improved VR training system

Babcock International Group has announced plans to work with other companies and small-medium enterprises in the development of new driver training systems. The company said it wanted to provide experience in new environments and situations, as well as refresher training at lower cost.

Babcock confirmed it would “invest in a research and development project to support the future of military driver training”, having signed agreements with VRAI, Novatech and Bohemia.

Under these agreements, Babcock said it would “investigate how technology can be used to create environments at scale which are focussed on the user experience, are insight intensive and can be used to train quickly, effectively and reach competence at accelerated rates.”

Jo Rayson, managing director for Babcock’s training business, said: “Babcock is not tied to any one solution or approach. We are focused on finding the right answers, using the right technology and harnessing it for greatest impact at the lowest cost.”

In particular, the agreement with VRAI will leverage that company’s Heat virtual reality technology, which has been designed to enhance simulation training and facilitate data capture through trainee management, VR simulation and data-driven insights.

VRAI announced a similar effort on 10 April where it will work with BAE Systems using Heat to enhance Hawk pilot training.