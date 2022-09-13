B-52 training modernisation reaches new milestone

Aero Simulation has won to extend its containerised Operational Flight Program (OFP) architecture to the USAF B-52 Stratofortress training system.

The upgrades will allow the platform to facilitate collaborative, multi-role immersive learning capabilities in support of maintenance training for the B-52. The high-fidelity immersive environments and interactive virtual training content will enable USAF personnel to train anytime, anywhere and on any device.

The contract award, announced on 6 September, was issued by the USAD Simulator Program Office (SPO) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in coordination with Air Force Strike Command (AFGSC) and its S&T office.

