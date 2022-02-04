Australia’s AIR 5428 Phase 3 moves forward

The long-running Australian Project AIR 5428 has taken a step forward with CAE announcing that CAE Australia Pty Ltd. has signed a teaming agreement with Nova Systems to join Team AUStringer for its bid for Phase 3 of the project.

Project AIR 5428 Phase 3 covers the provision of an Aviation Mission Training System (AMTS) for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) that sees training provided to air battle managers, air mobility officers, air traffic controllers, electronic warfare officers, maritime patrol and response officers, operations officers, airborne electronics analysts, and weapons system officers.

The RFI for Phase 3 was issued