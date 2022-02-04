Australia’s AIR 5428 Phase 3 moves forward

US emphasises cyber training amid budget uncertainty
During a webinar hosted by NTSA, US military leaders voiced concerns about funding and the need for integrated cyber warfare training.
The long-running Australian Project AIR 5428 has taken a step forward with CAE announcing that CAE Australia Pty Ltd. has signed a teaming agreement with Nova Systems to join Team AUStringer for its bid for Phase 3 of the project.
Project AIR 5428 Phase 3 covers the provision of an Aviation Mission Training System (AMTS) for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) that sees training provided to air battle managers, air mobility officers, air traffic controllers, electronic warfare officers, maritime patrol and response officers, operations officers, airborne electronics analysts, and weapons system officers.
Spartan Air Academy carries on with contractor logistics support for Iraqi Air Force T-6 pilot training.
New facility in Bremen to host academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 40 student aviators in the first year.
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to see developments continue in the field of training and simulation. I/ITSEC 2021 provided the perfect opportunity to speak with manufacturers and explore the changes under way.
The first Red Flag exercise of the year underscores the importance of live training for the US and its allies.