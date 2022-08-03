To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Australia appoints Raytheon to support Super Hornet and Growler training

Australia appoints Raytheon to support Super Hornet and Growler training

3rd August 2022 - 02:43 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Raytheon Australia and Milskil will provide electronic attack air combat training support for the likes of this F/A-18F Super Hornet. (Gordon Arthur)

Training support for Australian Super Hornet and Growler aircraft has been placed in the hands of Raytheon Australia.

Raytheon Australia had been awarded a contract to upgrade and expand air combat training support for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleets, it was announced on 1 August.

The contract, focusing on electronic attack air combat training support, is worth A$109.7 million ($75.8 million). It came into force on 1 August.

Air Cdre Leanne Lee, Director General Aerospace Combat Systems, commented: ‘This initial five-year A$109.7 million contract will deliver ground-based simulator training support including maintenance and engineering, as well as aircrew training services such as instruction, courseware development and force generation tasks.’

She added

