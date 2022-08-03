Australia appoints Raytheon to support Super Hornet and Growler training

Raytheon Australia had been awarded a contract to upgrade and expand air combat training support for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleets, it was announced on 1 August.

The contract, focusing on electronic attack air combat training support, is worth A$109.7 million ($75.8 million). It came into force on 1 August.

Air Cdre Leanne Lee, Director General Aerospace Combat Systems, commented: ‘This initial five-year A$109.7 million contract will deliver ground-based simulator training support including maintenance and engineering, as well as aircrew training services such as instruction, courseware development and force generation tasks.’

She added