Alarm bells ring as BAE Systems pounces on BISim

Thales set to expand training portfolio with RUAG S&T acquisition
RUAG is selling its S&T business to Thales to concentrate on the space sector, while the French company's training portfolio is boosted.
In what is a surprising move for many observers of the training and simulation industry, BAE Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim).
Formed in 2001, BISim employs 325 people and over the past two decades has increased its presence in the global training and simulation market through the use of game-based technologies for defence applications and licensing products such as VBS4, VBS Blue IG and VBS World Server.
In 2013, BISim was acquired by The Riverside Company, ‘a global investment firm’ that provides funding to stimulate growth and provide investment opportunities for …
Vietnam appears on course to receive all its Yak-130 aircraft by the end of 2021.
A brand new Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center (MCWAC) at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia should enhance training and support future planning.
Elbit UK continues to grow its UK defence programme portfolio with the award of the ICAVS(D) programme, a pathfinder for CTTP.
UKMFTS will supplement current GECO mission planning devices used on the T-6 Harvard with devices on other fixed-wing and rotary-wing fleets.
With the demise of ASDOT nearly three years ago, the UK MoD is looking to fill some live air training gaps with its Operational Readiness Training Aerial Support Service requirement. Is the winner already home and hosed?