Alarm bells ring as BAE Systems pounces on BISim

In what is a surprising move for many observers of the training and simulation industry, BAE Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim).

Formed in 2001, BISim employs 325 people and over the past two decades has increased its presence in the global training and simulation market through the use of game-based technologies for defence applications and licensing products such as VBS4, VBS Blue IG and VBS World Server.

In 2013, BISim was acquired by The Riverside Company, ‘a global investment firm’ that provides funding to stimulate growth and provide investment opportunities for …