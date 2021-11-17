To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Alarm bells ring as BAE Systems pounces on BISim

17th November 2021 - 09:21 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

BISim's flagship product, VBS4. (Photo: BISim)

With BAE Systems set to buy Bohemia Interactive Systems, how will the new ownership team deal with current and future customers?

In what is a surprising move for many observers of the training and simulation industry, BAE Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim).

Formed in 2001, BISim employs 325 people and over the past two decades has increased its presence in the global training and simulation market through the use of game-based technologies for defence applications and licensing products such as VBS4, VBS Blue IG and VBS World Server.

In 2013, BISim was acquired by The Riverside Company, ‘a global investment firm’ that provides funding to stimulate growth and provide investment opportunities for …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users