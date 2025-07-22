To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Pentagon requests industry support to address issues with low-cost undersea effectors

Pentagon requests industry support to address issues with low-cost undersea effectors

22nd July 2025 - 17:11 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

The US Navy operates the Iver small UUV and is looking for other options. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Pentagon Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) will award OTAs for small and medium affordable uncrewed underwater vehicles. Companies can submit their solution until 24 July.

The US Pentagon DIU is soliciting industry support to overcome issues with small and medium affordable uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs). The DIU plans to explore next-generation capabilities that can enhance lethality and can be launched by submarine platforms.

Suppliers interested in submitting their solutions have until 24 July to apply. An undisclosed number of Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs) agreements will be granted under this project.

Proposed UUVs “should be low-cost, mission-specific assets,” the DIU stated in its solicitation papers. “Desired mission sets include but are not limited to delivering kinetic effects, ISR and expeditionary.”

According to the DIU

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us