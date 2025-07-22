Pentagon requests industry support to address issues with low-cost undersea effectors
The US Pentagon DIU is soliciting industry support to overcome issues with small and medium affordable uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs). The DIU plans to explore next-generation capabilities that can enhance lethality and can be launched by submarine platforms.
Suppliers interested in submitting their solutions have until 24 July to apply. An undisclosed number of Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs) agreements will be granted under this project.
Proposed UUVs “should be low-cost, mission-specific assets,” the DIU stated in its solicitation papers. “Desired mission sets include but are not limited to delivering kinetic effects, ISR and expeditionary.”
According to the DIU
