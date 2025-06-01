To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Why is the US military focusing on having low-cost, disposable drones in its inventory?

Why is the US military focusing on having low-cost, disposable drones in its inventory?

1st June 2025 - 13:21 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A Marine pilots a drone target. (Photo: USMC)

Diverse acquisition and development efforts across the US Department of Defence (DoD) have been focusing on the benefits cheap uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) offer.

Aware of the tactical and operational advantages cheap, disposable UAVs can provide, the Pentagon and its services and agencies have been conducting multiple programmes to acquire, develop and improve this type of capability.

Also known as loitering munition, suicide, kamikaze, exploding and one-way attack drones, those systems offer faster response, precise targeting and lower collateral damage. Moreover, it enables destroying multi-million dollar enemy assets at a lower cost.

The focus on cheap drones represents a shift in the US military’s posture as the DoD has traditionally relied on expensive, high-technology UAVs. Its approach has changed due to lessons learned from

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us