As uncrewed naval systems advance, capabilities to counter them are emerging
Aerial drone models often receive more publicity, but naval drones in the uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) arena are a growing defence market segment.
Multiple navies have invested in their own naval drone acquisitions, and the technologies involved in both drone categories have been successfully tested on the battlefield.
“[USVs and UUVs are] useful for surveillance, militarily relevant oceanography and other purposes,” Dr Shanshan Mei, a political scientist at the US-based RAND Corporation think tank, explained to Shephard.
“Both the Ukrainians and Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been using explosive USVs for years. Ukraine has used explosive
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