“We must end the mentality of ever larger platforms”: Why USVs are scaling
A week rarely arrives in which a single theme runs so clearly. Yet last week delivered it: the US Navy (USN) reportedly outlined plans to field thousands of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) in the Indo-Pacific; Saildrone unveiled a combat-capable 52m USV with vertical-launch strike capability; Rheinmetall and Kraken Technology Group moved from prototype to serial production; HII announced four additional ROMULUS 151 hulls entering manufacture; and Anduril Industries partnered with Kraken to bring a family of small USVs to USN service.
Delivering the inaugural Lord Fisher Lecture at RUSI on 29 April 2026, Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord, offered a
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Japan’s first warship sale opens door to future exports but comes with strings attached
Australia’s selection of an upgraded Mogami-class frigate marks Japan’s first-ever export of a major surface combatant. With an ambitious 2029 delivery target, the deal could open the door to further naval exports – but inexperience and geopolitical friction with China loom large.
-
Thinning Arctic ice reveals naval capability gaps and new opportunities
As sea ice extent hits a record low and geopolitical tensions increase in the High North, navies are contending to adopt the technologies needed to operate beneath an increasingly unpredictable Arctic Ocean.
-
Lockheed Martin confirms 2029 target date for US Navy’s Aegis/PAC-3 MSE integration
Enabling Aegis-equipped vessels to launch PAC-3 MSE interceptors will give the USN more options to engage highly manoeuvrable hypersonic missiles – including the ones China has been developing.