“We must end the mentality of ever larger platforms”: Why USVs are scaling

Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord, emphasised the importance of technological advancements in enhancing the Royal Navy's capabilities and deterrence against Russian threats in the North Atlantic. (Photo: author)

Multiple USV programme milestones announced last week, aligned with a reinforcement of the Royal Navy’s vision for a hybrid fleet, point to innovation-led ambition but also to a structural calculation with resource ceilings that neither London nor Washington can ignore.