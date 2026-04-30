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“We must end the mentality of ever larger platforms”: Why USVs are scaling

30th April 2026 - 14:22 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord, emphasised the importance of technological advancements in enhancing the Royal Navy's capabilities and deterrence against Russian threats in the North Atlantic. (Photo: author)

Multiple USV programme milestones announced last week, aligned with a reinforcement of the Royal Navy’s vision for a hybrid fleet, point to innovation-led ambition but also to a structural calculation with resource ceilings that neither London nor Washington can ignore.

A week rarely arrives in which a single theme runs so clearly. Yet last week delivered it: the US Navy (USN) reportedly outlined plans to field thousands of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) in the Indo-Pacific; Saildrone unveiled a combat-capable 52m USV with vertical-launch strike capability; Rheinmetall and Kraken Technology Group moved from prototype to serial production; HII announced four additional ROMULUS 151 hulls entering manufacture; and Anduril Industries partnered with Kraken to bring a family of small USVs to USN service.

Delivering the inaugural Lord Fisher Lecture at RUSI on 29 April 2026, Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord, offered a

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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