US Navy to invest more than $32 billion in shipbuilding in FY2025

18th March 2024 - 11:54 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US Navy’s request would allocate funds to purchase one Virginia-class submarine. (Photo: US Navy)

The service’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year included the procurement of six battle force ships.

The US Navy has requested additional investments in shipbuilding over FY2025 as it announced a US$257.6 billion budget proposal to cover the service’s activities in the next fiscal year. The total amount would include $32.4 billion to procure six battle force ships.

The amount requested was almost $1 billion higher than the amount requested by the branch for acquisitions of maritime platforms for FY2024. The FY2025 request comprised one Virginia-class submarine, two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, one Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, one San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and one medium landing ship.

The US Navy has also attempted to solicite funds for two Ford-class carriers (USS

