US Navy to invest more than $32 billion in shipbuilding in FY2025
The US Navy has requested additional investments in shipbuilding over FY2025 as it announced a US$257.6 billion budget proposal to cover the service’s activities in the next fiscal year. The total amount would include $32.4 billion to procure six battle force ships.
The amount requested was almost $1 billion higher than the amount requested by the branch for acquisitions of maritime platforms for FY2024. The FY2025 request comprised one Virginia-class submarine, two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, one Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, one San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and one medium landing ship.
The US Navy has also attempted to solicite funds for two Ford-class carriers (USS
