US Congress approves FY2024 defence spending bill

18th December 2023 - 17:34 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US military can now progress with the major acquisition programmes such as the Virginia-class submarines. (Photo: US Navy)

The US House of Representatives and Senate agreed to a $841.4 billion funding to cover DoD activities in the current fiscal year.

After two and half months of budget uncertainty, the US House of Representatives and Senate reached an agreement last week and approved the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA). Now, the FY2024 defence spending bill is only depending on President Biden’s signature to come into force.

It provides US$841.4 billion to cover the Pentagon’s activities in the current fiscal year. Although the amount is nearly $600 million smaller than the DoD’s original request, it represents an increase of $24.7 billion compared to the FY2023 budget.

Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder claimed during a press conference that it ‘directly invests

