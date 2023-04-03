US Navy orders new San Antonio LPD as class's future remains uncertain

The award follows the FY 2024 US DoD Budget Request revealing a five-year pause in the USN's purchase of the amphibious ships amid concerns over rising costs.

Along with a 2022 award for long-lead items worth $240 million, the resulting cost of the ship totals $1.54 billion plus extra costs for government-furnished equipment.

Earlier this month, the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm Mike Gilday, estimated the ship's total cost could reach as high as $1.9 to $2 billion.

HII Ingalls Shipbuilding president Kari Wilkinson said: 'Our shipbuilders are dedicated to delivering these ships to our navy and marine corps