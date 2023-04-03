To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy orders new San Antonio LPD as class's future remains uncertain

3rd April 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) pictured after sea trials. (Photo: US DoD)

The USN has awarded HII a $1.3 billion contract for the detail design and construction of the third Flight II San Antonio-class LPD, LPD-32, while question marks loom over the future of the class.

The award follows the FY 2024 US DoD Budget Request revealing a five-year pause in the USN's purchase of the amphibious ships amid concerns over rising costs.

Along with a 2022 award for long-lead items worth $240 million, the resulting cost of the ship totals $1.54 billion plus extra costs for government-furnished equipment.

Earlier this month, the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm Mike Gilday, estimated the ship's total cost could reach as high as $1.9 to $2 billion.

HII Ingalls Shipbuilding president Kari Wilkinson said: 'Our shipbuilders are dedicated to delivering these ships to our navy and marine corps

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

