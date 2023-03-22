The US Navy's 2024 budget request in five charts

The USN’s 2024 budget request includes £202.5 billion worth of funding, $67.3 billion of which is earmarked for procuring ships, submarines, weapons and other systems.

The FY24 budget request would field a fleet of some 293 battle force ships, three less than currently operated by the USN.

These vessels are split across global theatres, with the USN’s current presence seeing 98 ships deployed to the North Atlantic, two to the South Atlantic, 23 to Europe, 11 to the Middle East, 67 to the Western Pacific and 95 to the Eastern Pacific.

The 2024 request would fund nine battle force ships,