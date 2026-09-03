Open menu Search

Ukraine’s new long-range 12m autonomous vessel can deploy other drones

3rd September 2026 - 15:29 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

RSS

The 12m platform is designed to carry, deploy and sustain UAVs and other uncrewed systems far from shore. (Photo: UForce)

Ukraine’s UForce unveiled the MV11 uncrewed surface vessel, designed to launch and support other naval drones at sea, fuelling debate over the future of autonomous maritime task groups.

Ukrainian defence company UForce unveiled the MV11, an ocean-going uncrewed surface vessel (USV), during a parade of uncrewed systems held on the Dnipro River in Kyiv on 24 August 2026 to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day.

The event, staged for the 35th anniversary of Ukrainian independence, was the first time the country had dedicated an Independence Day showcase specifically to uncrewed systems. It featured the full product line of the Magura family of naval drones, which UForce credits with the destruction of at least 12 Russian vessels and with helping push back Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The MV11 is the largest drone

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Harry McNeil

Author

Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Country-focused updates

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us