Ukraine’s new long-range 12m autonomous vessel can deploy other drones
Ukrainian defence company UForce unveiled the MV11, an ocean-going uncrewed surface vessel (USV), during a parade of uncrewed systems held on the Dnipro River in Kyiv on 24 August 2026 to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day.
The event, staged for the 35th anniversary of Ukrainian independence, was the first time the country had dedicated an Independence Day showcase specifically to uncrewed systems. It featured the full product line of the Magura family of naval drones, which UForce credits with the destruction of at least 12 Russian vessels and with helping push back Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
The MV11 is the largest drone
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